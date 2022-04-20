Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,164 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,343 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 142.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 879 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the third quarter worth $37,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 158.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,150 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNPR opened at $35.77 on Wednesday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.93 and a 1 year high of $38.14. The company has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.84 and a 200-day moving average of $33.12.

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

In other Juniper Networks news, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 13,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $507,908.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcus Jewell sold 2,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $96,996.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,361 shares of company stock worth $2,930,091. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.40.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

