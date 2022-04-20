Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is TFG Advisers LLC’s Largest Position

TFG Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,959 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 6.3% of TFG Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,124 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 22,482 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. TMD Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,494 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its stake in Apple by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 11,056 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $1,319,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,475,583.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 170,085 shares of company stock valued at $30,047,365. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $167.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.25 and a twelve month high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. Apple’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Apple from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price target on Apple in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.24.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

