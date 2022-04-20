Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,309 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,309 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FCPT opened at $29.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.54 and a 12-month high of $30.10.

Four Corners Property Trust ( NYSE:FCPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $52.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.89 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 42.92% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.333 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.82%.

FCPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other news, Director Douglas B. Hansen acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.83 per share, with a total value of $26,830.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William H. Lenehan acquired 7,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.18 per share, with a total value of $200,277.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 16,080 shares of company stock valued at $426,751 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

