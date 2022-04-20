Sigma Planning Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PNW. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 18,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 48.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PNW. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.18.

PNW stock opened at $77.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.28. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $62.78 and a twelve month high of $88.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $798.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.68 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

