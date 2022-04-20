Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,987 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter valued at $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 66.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. 97.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.66 per share, for a total transaction of $143,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on ELAN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.43.

NYSE:ELAN opened at $26.12 on Wednesday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a twelve month low of $24.15 and a twelve month high of $37.49. The company has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.