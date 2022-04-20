New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 10,372 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,372 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in WEX were worth $15,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WEX. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in WEX by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,370,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $593,660,000 after purchasing an additional 39,842 shares during the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in WEX by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,400,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,596,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in WEX by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,119,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,212,000 after purchasing an additional 319,866 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in WEX by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 902,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,688,000 after purchasing an additional 227,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impactive Capital LP lifted its holdings in WEX by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 718,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,498,000 after purchasing an additional 163,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.07, for a total transaction of $212,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

WEX has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on WEX in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on WEX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on WEX in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on WEX from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on WEX from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WEX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.31.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $174.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -17,462.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.69. WEX Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.01 and a twelve month high of $229.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.51.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $497.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.22 million. WEX had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 0.01%. WEX’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

