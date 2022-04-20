KBC Group NV Has $681,000 Stock Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,390 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 9,084,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $431,259,000 after buying an additional 2,600,000 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter worth $47,707,000. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,793,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,159,000 after buying an additional 687,510 shares during the period. Foxhaven Asset Management LP raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 1,405,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,742,000 after buying an additional 547,544 shares during the period. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter worth $17,798,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LSXMK opened at $45.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.66. The company has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.15. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $40.05 and a 52-week high of $56.19.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Research analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on LSXMK. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

