Fifth Third Bancorp Has $1.28 Billion Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,200,588 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 50,636 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 5.0% of Fifth Third Bancorp’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,278,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waddell & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 51,242 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,099,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $411,608,000. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,800,000. Goodman Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $994,000. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAPL has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen lifted their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Apple from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apple in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.24.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 170,085 shares of company stock worth $30,047,365 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $167.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.25 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

