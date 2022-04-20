Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,213 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,238 shares during the period. Apple makes up 2.0% of Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $41,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth about $1,238,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,237,745,000 after buying an additional 3,472,624 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 226,052 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,986,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.5% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 81,457 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,526,000 after buying an additional 4,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 180,959 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $25,606,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.24.

AAPL opened at $167.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $167.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.25 and a 12-month high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $1,319,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $22,475,583.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 170,085 shares of company stock valued at $30,047,365. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

