Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 36,484 Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) by 49.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,484 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.13% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $4,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 69,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,826,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,744,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

SIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.92.

Shares of SIX opened at $42.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.75. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 1 year low of $35.75 and a 1 year high of $50.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 2.30.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $317.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.00) earnings per share. Six Flags Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 190.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

