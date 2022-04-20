Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $4.69 Million Stock Holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $4,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 473,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,191,000 after buying an additional 11,008 shares during the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth $546,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 14.2% during the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 7,855 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 175.3% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 246,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,363,000 after buying an additional 25,917 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X US Preferred ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:PFFD opened at $22.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.08 and its 200-day moving average is $24.58. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $23.70 and a 52-week high of $25.77.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X US Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X US Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.