Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $4.71 Million Stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,706 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF were worth $4,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,655,000. Matrix Trust Co increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 825,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,486,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,154,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,536,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $22,680,000.

NYSEARCA:ILCV opened at $68.97 on Wednesday. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a 12-month low of $62.67 and a 12-month high of $71.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.65.

