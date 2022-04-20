Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $4.86 Million Stock Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,211 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $4,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 35,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 7,559 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares during the period. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CHWY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chewy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Chewy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group cut their target price on Chewy from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Chewy from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Chewy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.55.
Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Chewy had a negative return on equity of 131.33% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.
Chewy Profile (Get Rating)
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chewy (CHWY)
- Constellation Brands Stock is Launching Towards New Highs
- 3 Analyst Favorite Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Does PNC Financial Stock Belong in Your Portfolio?
- Institutional Buying Puts A Bottom In Manpower Group Inc
- Workhorse Johnson & Johnson Plows New All-Time Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.