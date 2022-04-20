Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 2,307 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,307 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $4,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,847,000 after purchasing an additional 8,117 shares in the last quarter. Phraction Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $203.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $175.46 and a 52-week high of $223.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.39.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $1.5714 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 1.9%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DEO. StockNews.com raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($40.33) to GBX 3,200 ($41.63) in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,250 ($55.30) to GBX 4,500 ($58.55) in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($58.55) to GBX 4,700 ($61.15) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diageo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,169.75.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

