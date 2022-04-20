CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,848 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $10,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,552,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,941,308,000 after purchasing an additional 880,410 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,097,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,495,000 after purchasing an additional 951,681 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,790,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,313,212,000 after purchasing an additional 164,311 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,208,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,197,699,000 after buying an additional 158,652 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,067,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $818,075,000 after buying an additional 59,267 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CME opened at $234.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $84.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $239.08 and a 200-day moving average of $228.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.79 and a 52 week high of $256.94.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 56.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 54.72%.

In other CME Group news, insider Sean Tully sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.80, for a total transaction of $919,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Kometer sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.04, for a total value of $3,294,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,650 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,564 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on CME Group from $268.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Compass Point raised their target price on CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on CME Group from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities downgraded CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on CME Group from $275.00 to $269.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.85.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

