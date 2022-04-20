Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,884 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $10,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in Moody’s by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Moody’s by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $153,759.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

MCO stock opened at $333.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $299.68 and a 52 week high of $407.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $327.78 and its 200 day moving average is $359.04. The firm has a market cap of $61.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.21.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 91.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.77%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $408.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $396.54.

About Moody’s (Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.