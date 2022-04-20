Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,035 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $10,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 21.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,680,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,219 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,299,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,933,000 after buying an additional 141,702 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 4,760,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,171,000 after buying an additional 220,247 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,297,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,211,000 after buying an additional 107,991 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,265,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,875,000 after buying an additional 21,917 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 7,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total value of $369,421.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Luis G. Marconi sold 3,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $180,692.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,676 shares of company stock worth $2,391,095 in the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HRL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.86.

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $53.73 on Wednesday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $40.48 and a 1 year high of $53.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.04.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Hormel Foods Profile (Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.