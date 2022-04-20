Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 43,429 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 221,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,429 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $10,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTVA. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Corteva by 255.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Steph & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 804.1% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corteva alerts:

In other news, CEO Charles V. Magro bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.14 per share, with a total value of $2,557,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $1,210,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Corteva from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Vertical Research cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Corteva from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.86.

Shares of CTVA opened at $61.14 on Wednesday. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.60 and a 52-week high of $61.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.41. The firm has a market cap of $44.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.71.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.63%.

About Corteva (Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.