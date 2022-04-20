Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 9,711 Shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,711 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.65% of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF worth $10,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,657,000 after purchasing an additional 14,624 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 173,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,293,000 after purchasing an additional 15,204 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 132,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,134,000 after purchasing an additional 25,702 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 71,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,099,000 after purchasing an additional 8,772 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,258,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XSD opened at $186.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $198.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.06. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $157.26 and a twelve month high of $250.82.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

