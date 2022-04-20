Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Position Cut by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 497,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,431 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.45% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $10,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $207,000.

BSCM opened at $21.23 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.21 and a 1-year high of $21.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.27.

