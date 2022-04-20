SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.14% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $10,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 89.3% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000.

XBI stock opened at $84.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.80. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.34 and a fifty-two week high of $141.50.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

