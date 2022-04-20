Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,475 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,686 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.07% of Trex worth $10,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Trex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Trex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Trex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Trex by 28.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Trex by 1,456.7% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark raised shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Trex from $107.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Trex from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Trex from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.35.

NYSE TREX opened at $63.73 on Wednesday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.61 and a 12 month high of $140.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.92 and a 200-day moving average of $101.19. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21 and a beta of 1.45.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Trex had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $303.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

