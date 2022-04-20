Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) by 51.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 25,471 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.10% of Novavax worth $10,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Novavax by 139.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,478,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $306,550,000 after purchasing an additional 860,867 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Novavax by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 956,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $198,107,000 after purchasing an additional 74,187 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,873,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Novavax by 173.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 184,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,304,000 after purchasing an additional 117,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Novavax by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 165,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter. 47.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on NVAX. Cowen began coverage on shares of Novavax in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Novavax in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Novavax in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Novavax from $282.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Novavax from $294.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novavax has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.86.

In other Novavax news, Director James F. Young sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $919,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,605,372.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NVAX stock opened at $54.59 on Wednesday. Novavax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.24 and a 1-year high of $277.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.46.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($11.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($9.75). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 368.20% and a negative net margin of 152.12%. The business had revenue of $222.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.70) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post 22.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

