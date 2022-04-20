Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 5,116 Shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,116 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 1.00% of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $10,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 71,300.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000.

Get VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CFO opened at $74.01 on Wednesday. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.28 and a fifty-two week high of $78.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.60.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 12th were given a $0.087 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.