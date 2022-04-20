Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Stock Position Increased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,273 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $10,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Group Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 196.6% in the 4th quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 268.0% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $183.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.77.

In other news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 1,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total value of $306,637.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 4,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total value of $759,269.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $172.06 on Wednesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.57 and a fifty-two week high of $175.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $160.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 23rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

