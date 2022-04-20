Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 62,453 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Get Rating) by 83.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 137,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,453 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.94% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF worth $10,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 31.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,970,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,882,000 after buying an additional 465,946 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 835,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,079,000 after buying an additional 59,021 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 284,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,833,000 after purchasing an additional 15,846 shares during the period. D. Scott Neal Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 280,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,500,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 40.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 263,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,233,000 after purchasing an additional 75,292 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHB opened at $73.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.37. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 52-week low of $67.08 and a 52-week high of $83.16.

