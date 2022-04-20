Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 55.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,633 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 35,736 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Diamondback Energy worth $10,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 14,455 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 8,145 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.61.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $137.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.02. The company has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.93 and a fifty-two week high of $147.99.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 32.10% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 162.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 22.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 19.77%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total value of $840,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,334 shares in the company, valued at $10,268,226.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $350,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,319,960 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy (Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.