Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 615 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 23,040 shares.The stock last traded at $28.40 and had previously closed at $28.55.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BBU. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $68.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $68.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.83.

The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.52.

Brookfield Business Partners ( NYSE:BBU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($2.13). Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $13.48 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.62%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBU. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,279,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,205,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,469 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Business Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $21,614,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 4.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,194,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,156,000 after purchasing an additional 299,314 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 135.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 457,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,091,000 after purchasing an additional 263,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partners Group Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 404,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,398,000 after purchasing an additional 121,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU)

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

