Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 60,358 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,250,226 shares.The stock last traded at $9.05 and had previously closed at $8.90.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Desjardins lowered Equinox Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Equinox Gold from C$12.25 to C$12.50 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Equinox Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.25 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinox Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.03.

The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Equinox Gold had a net margin of 44.51% and a return on equity of 3.73%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinox Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinox Gold during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Advisor Resource Council grew its stake in Equinox Gold by 20,355.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 12,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Equinox Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.43% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

