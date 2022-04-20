Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Receives $10.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.25.

AFMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Affimed in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Affimed in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Affimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Affimed by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,855,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,440,000 after buying an additional 5,732,500 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Affimed by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,846,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,590,000 after buying an additional 916,189 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Affimed by 126.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,192,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,375,000 after buying an additional 665,656 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Affimed in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,110,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Affimed by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,627,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,544,000 after buying an additional 636,342 shares during the period. 69.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFMD opened at $4.16 on Friday. Affimed has a 52 week low of $3.59 and a 52 week high of $11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.36 and its 200-day moving average is $5.19. The company has a market capitalization of $513.43 million, a PE ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 2.55.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.05). Affimed had a negative return on equity of 40.66% and a negative net margin of 149.76%. The company had revenue of $11.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Affimed will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

About Affimed

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study of CD30-positive T-cell lymphoma, and hodgkin lymphoma (HL), as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for peripheral T-cell lymphoma, and transformed mycosis fungoides; that is in Phase I clinical study in combination with adoptive NK cells for CD30-postive lymphomas; and has completed Phase Ib clinical study in combination with anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed HL.

