Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) Receives $15.71 Consensus PT from Analysts

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.71.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SEAT shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vivid Seats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Citigroup raised Vivid Seats from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Vivid Seats in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on Vivid Seats from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats during the 1st quarter worth $166,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats in the fourth quarter worth $519,000. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter valued at $367,023,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter valued at $10,923,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vivid Seats in the 4th quarter worth about $1,246,000. 55.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SEAT opened at $10.40 on Friday. Vivid Seats has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $14.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.03.

Vivid Seats Inc operates an independent secondary marketplace for tickets. It sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater events. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

