Analysts Set Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA) Target Price at C$1.86

Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$1.86.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.50 target price on shares of Americas Silver in a report on Monday, March 21st.

USA opened at C$1.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$240.12 million and a P/E ratio of -0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.17. Americas Silver has a 52-week low of C$0.85 and a 52-week high of C$3.02.

Americas Silver ( TSE:USA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$17.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$14.94 million. Research analysts forecast that Americas Silver will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

