Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX) Receives $34.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IMRX. Piper Sandler began coverage on Immuneering in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Immuneering in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Immuneering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Immuneering from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Immuneering in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Get Immuneering alerts:

In related news, Director Ann E. Berman bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.40 per share, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 9,900 shares of company stock valued at $69,201.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMRX. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Immuneering during the third quarter worth about $52,403,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Immuneering in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,472,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Immuneering in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,935,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immuneering in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,082,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Immuneering in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,077,000. 46.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immuneering stock opened at $6.62 on Friday. Immuneering has a one year low of $5.89 and a one year high of $33.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.99.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Immuneering will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Immuneering Company Profile (Get Rating)

Immuneering Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the oncology and neuroscience product candidates. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 to treat solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Immuneering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immuneering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.