Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Receives $6.70 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.70.

TELL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Tellurian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Tellurian during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Tellurian during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tellurian during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 34.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tellurian stock opened at $5.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.14 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.50. Tellurian has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $6.53.

Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Tellurian had a negative net margin of 160.98% and a negative return on equity of 38.05%. The company had revenue of $21.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.28 million. Analysts predict that Tellurian will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 11,060 net acres of natural gas assets and 78 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

