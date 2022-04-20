Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Receives $49.17 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.17.

A number of research analysts have commented on RLAY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Relay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ RLAY opened at $29.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.66. Relay Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $19.05 and a 1-year high of $38.60.

Relay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLAY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.96. The business had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter. Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.49% and a negative net margin of 12,012.94%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Relay Therapeutics will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total value of $545,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,859,297.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $894,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,106,993. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,856 shares of company stock worth $3,078,679. 4.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Relay Therapeutics by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,407,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,389,000 after purchasing an additional 139,654 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,811,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 469,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,805,000 after purchasing an additional 19,302 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 286.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 70,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 51,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

