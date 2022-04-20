$0.14 EPS Expected for Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) will report $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Zendesk’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. Zendesk reported earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zendesk will report full-year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.94. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.48. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Zendesk.

Get Zendesk alerts:

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05). Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 30.17% and a negative net margin of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $375.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis.

ZEN has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Zendesk from $117.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wolfe Research lowered Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Zendesk from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zendesk presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.30.

In other news, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.44, for a total value of $967,252.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.64, for a total value of $781,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,199 shares of company stock worth $10,312,296. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZEN. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Zendesk by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. William Allan LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Zendesk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ZEN opened at $129.12 on Friday. Zendesk has a 52-week low of $87.90 and a 52-week high of $155.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.05 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Zendesk Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zendesk (ZEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.