National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Receives $49.20 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.33.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NATI shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Instruments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna upgraded National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th.

In other National Instruments news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $57,788.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 2,634 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $106,518.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,582 shares of company stock worth $385,142. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 319.8% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,265,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,617,000 after buying an additional 2,487,888 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of National Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,046,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in National Instruments by 38.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,811,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,882,000 after acquiring an additional 780,105 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in National Instruments by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,077,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,053,000 after buying an additional 527,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in National Instruments by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,975,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,267,000 after buying an additional 475,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NATI opened at $39.61 on Friday. National Instruments has a twelve month low of $36.67 and a twelve month high of $46.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.02 and a beta of 1.08.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $420.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.42 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that National Instruments will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 169.70%.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

