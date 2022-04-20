Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) Receives $12.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.33.
Several research firms have recently commented on ZEV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lightning eMotors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Lightning eMotors from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lightning eMotors in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Lightning eMotors from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Lightning eMotors by 1,623.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 7,971 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Lightning eMotors during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lightning eMotors during the third quarter valued at about $86,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Lightning eMotors during the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lightning eMotors during the third quarter valued at about $108,000. 8.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $4.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lightning eMotors will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Lightning eMotors (Get Rating)
Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells zero-emission commercial fleet vehicles and powertrains to commercial fleets, large enterprises, original equipment manufacturers, and governments in the United States. It offers zero-emission class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles.
