Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Receives $161.56 Average Price Target from Analysts

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $163.13.

Several research firms have weighed in on J. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of J. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter worth $298,491,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 3,853.6% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 658,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,754,000 after purchasing an additional 641,861 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,086,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,481,000 after purchasing an additional 504,294 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,692,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,907,000 after purchasing an additional 408,849 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1,873.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 416,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,057,000 after purchasing an additional 395,860 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $147.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of 64.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.57. Jacobs Engineering Group has a twelve month low of $114.11 and a twelve month high of $149.55.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.53%.

About Jacobs Engineering Group (Get Rating)

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.