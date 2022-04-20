Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Receives $71.54 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.54.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BRZE. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Braze from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Braze from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Braze from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Braze from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Braze in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

Get Braze alerts:

In other Braze news, Director Douglas A. Pepper purchased 175,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.37 per share, with a total value of $6,546,065.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, purchased 17,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.58 per share, with a total value of $645,323.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 322,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,115,416.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 308,867 shares of company stock valued at $11,554,072 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRZE. Interwest Venture Management Co. purchased a new stake in Braze during the 1st quarter worth $140,758,000. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new position in Braze in the 4th quarter worth $134,674,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Braze in the 4th quarter worth $68,082,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Braze in the 4th quarter worth $22,150,000. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Braze in the 4th quarter worth $19,290,000. 1.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Braze stock opened at $46.99 on Friday. Braze has a 1 year low of $30.76 and a 1 year high of $98.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.16.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Analysts predict that Braze will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Braze Company Profile (Get Rating)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.