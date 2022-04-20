Short Interest in Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO) Declines By 19.4%

Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 749,600 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the March 15th total of 929,700 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 127,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 7,638 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. 2.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TEO has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Telecom Argentina in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telecom Argentina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of TEO stock opened at $6.48 on Wednesday. Telecom Argentina has a 12-month low of $4.39 and a 12-month high of $6.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; and other related supplementary services, such as call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services.

