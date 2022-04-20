Nearmap Ltd (OTCMKTS:NEAPF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nearmap Ltd (OTCMKTS:NEAPF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 752,100 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the March 15th total of 932,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,504.2 days.

Shares of NEAPF stock opened at $1.04 on Wednesday. Nearmap has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $1.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.14.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Nearmap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.10 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Nearmap Ltd provides cloud-based geospatial information services in Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and North America. It offers aerial imagery maps, such as vertical and oblique imagery, Nearmap 3D, Nearmap AI, and Nearmap on OpenSolar. Its solutions are used in architecture and engineering, construction, insurance and financial services, property and real estate, roofing, solar, telecommunication, transportation and logistics, and utilities, as well as government sector.

