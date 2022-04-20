Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZF) Short Interest Update

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 348,500 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the March 15th total of 431,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.
OTCMKTS:ADRZF opened at $43.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.62 and a 200-day moving average of $50.67. Andritz has a 52 week low of $43.39 and a 52 week high of $43.39.
About Andritz (Get Rating)
