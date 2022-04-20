Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZF) Short Interest Update

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 348,500 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the March 15th total of 431,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

OTCMKTS:ADRZF opened at $43.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.62 and a 200-day moving average of $50.67. Andritz has a 52 week low of $43.39 and a 52 week high of $43.39.

Get Andritz alerts:

About Andritz (Get Rating)

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors. It operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation. The Pulp & Paper segment supplies technology, automation, and service solutions to produce pulp, paper, board, and tissue; boilers for power generation; flue gas cleaning systems; plants to produce nonwovens and panelboards; and recycling and shredding solutions for various waste materials.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Andritz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andritz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.