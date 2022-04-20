The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) Short Interest Down 19.2% in March

The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 313,400 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the March 15th total of 388,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of GRC stock opened at $34.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.67. The stock has a market cap of $907.03 million, a P/E ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 0.58. Gorman-Rupp has a 12-month low of $32.75 and a 12-month high of $47.12.

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $94.16 million during the quarter. Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 7.89%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Gorman-Rupp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRC. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gorman-Rupp during the second quarter worth $697,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Gorman-Rupp by 12.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 194,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,695,000 after purchasing an additional 21,675 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Gorman-Rupp by 22.1% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Gorman-Rupp by 4.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Gorman-Rupp during the third quarter worth $474,000. 56.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on GRC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gorman-Rupp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of Gorman-Rupp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th.

About Gorman-Rupp

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

