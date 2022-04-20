Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Short Interest Update

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the March 15th total of 2,040,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 706,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 8.0% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 336,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,863,000 after purchasing an additional 24,810 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 50.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 12,850 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 42.1% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $135.71 on Wednesday. Euronet Worldwide has a one year low of $96.30 and a one year high of $159.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.60 and a beta of 1.43.

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $811.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.42 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 2.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EEFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Euronet Worldwide has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.60.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

