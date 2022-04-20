Short Interest in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF) Declines By 19.2%

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the March 15th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JOF. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 9.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 2.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 1,636.8% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 6,220 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP lifted its holdings in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 7.7% in the third quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 139,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 28.8% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 205,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 46,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund stock opened at $6.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.30. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund has a 1-year low of $6.69 and a 1-year high of $9.62.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

