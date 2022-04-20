The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,400 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the March 15th total of 49,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 404.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SWGNF opened at $54.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.79. The Swatch Group has a fifty-two week low of $50.55 and a fifty-two week high of $66.95.

The Swatch Group Company Profile

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. It operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry. The Electronic Systems segment is involved in the design, production, and commercialization of electronic components, as well as sports timing activities.

