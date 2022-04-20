The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,400 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the March 15th total of 49,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 404.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SWGNF opened at $54.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.79. The Swatch Group has a fifty-two week low of $50.55 and a fifty-two week high of $66.95.
The Swatch Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Swatch Group (SWGNF)
- Is Turning Point Therapeutics Stock at a Turning Point?
- Buy Haliburton On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Constellation Brands Stock is Launching Towards New Highs
- 3 Analyst Favorite Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Does PNC Financial Stock Belong in Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for The Swatch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Swatch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.