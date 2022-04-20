White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,600 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the March 15th total of 55,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the third quarter worth $31,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 101.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WTM stock opened at $1,075.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 0.46. White Mountains Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $978.51 and a 12-month high of $1,243.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,068.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,055.57.

White Mountains Insurance Group ( NYSE:WTM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $14.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $361.80 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. White Mountains Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.12%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on White Mountains Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services, and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to White Mountains’ investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

