Short Interest in Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DFRYF) Decreases By 19.2%

Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DFRYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 833,400 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the March 15th total of 1,031,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,083.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS DFRYF opened at $43.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.76. Dufry has a 52-week low of $35.10 and a 52-week high of $72.57.
About Dufry (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dufry (DFRYF)
- Is Turning Point Therapeutics Stock at a Turning Point?
- Buy Haliburton On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Constellation Brands Stock is Launching Towards New Highs
- 3 Analyst Favorite Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Does PNC Financial Stock Belong in Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Dufry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dufry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.