Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Short Interest Down 19.1% in March

Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,085,800 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the March 15th total of 11,228,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 942,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.6 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BDRBF shares. CIBC raised Bombardier from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Bombardier from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank upgraded Bombardier from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Bombardier from C$2.75 to C$2.85 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Bombardier from C$2.50 to C$2.65 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.41.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bombardier stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of BDRBF stock opened at $1.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.35. Bombardier has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $1.88.

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.05.

Bombardier Company Profile

Bombardier Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of business aircraft in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides new aircraft, specialized aircraft solutions, and pre-owned aircraft. The company also offers aftermarket services, including parts, smart services, service centers, training, and technical publications.

